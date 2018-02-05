ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your first look at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27. (Lucasfilm)

The first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story follows the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Viewers will see Han Solo befriend his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meet the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Fans got an early look at the hotly anticipated film during the Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday evening, but the full trailer was released on Good Morning America on Monday morning.


The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
