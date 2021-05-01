Crews respond to fire at Sampson County wood pellet facility

FAISON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eight county fire departments responded to battle a blaze at a Sampson County wood pellet facility throughout Friday evening.
Officials said a pile of mulch caught fire at the Enviva Pellets Sampson facility just before 2:30 p.m. The fire then advanced to neighboring woods.
While responding to the fire, a Four Oaks fire truck's wheel blew out on Interstate-40
No injuries were reported nor was there any damage to the plant itself.
The fire prompted precautionary closures of the facility.
Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
