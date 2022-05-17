Inmate escapes Orange County prison in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped overnight.Tyrell Dickey was discovered missing from the Orange County Correctional Center in Hillsborough shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.Dickey is a 44-year-old Black man, about 5'11" tall, with a pierced left ear and tattoos.He is considered a minimum custody offender and is serving a seven-year sentence for felony breaking and entering.Dickey was admitted to prison on November 4, 2020 after being convicted in Rutherford County and was scheduled to be released on September 5, 2024.Anyone who has seen Dickey should call local law enforcement or the prison at 919-732-9301.