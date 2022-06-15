fugitive

Escaped inmates: 3 fugitives who cut through jail ceiling back in custody, police say

Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, Christopher Allen Blevins all captured, authorities say
By Rebekah Riess and Holly Yan, CNN
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. -- The last of three inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail after cutting through the ceiling was taken into custody Tuesday, authorities said, CNN reported.

Lance Justin Stephens was recaptured near San Antonio, Texas, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Stephens, along with Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins, escaped from the Barry County jail on June 3 by cutting holes in the ceiling and climbing through, authorities said. Barry County is about 660 miles from San Antonio.

SEE ALSO | Corrections officer dead, missing Alabama inmate caught after 10-day manhunt

Crawford was captured Monday in Springfield, Missouri -- about 60 miles northeast of Barry County, according to the US Marshal's Service and the Barry County Sheriff's Office. Blevins was captured five days after the escape near Casper, Wyoming -- more than 800 miles away from the jail, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said.

Jail has plaster ceilings, detective says


Crawford faces theft charges while Blevins faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful stop. Stephens faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two of the inmates were in the same jail pod while the third was in an adjacent pod, Barry County Sheriff's Office Detective Doug Henry said.

He said after the trio cut holes in the ceiling and clambered through, they fled the building via a maintenance door. Henry said the building is old and the ceilings are made of plaster, which might have made the trio's escape easier.

RELATED | 'Bright, shining stars': Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriwyomingtexasinmatesfugitive arrestcrimefugitivejailescaped prisoner
FUGITIVE
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
Search ends for arson, shooting suspect after lengthy Raleigh manhunt
Wake County Sheriff vows to find 'dangerous' suspect
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
TOP STORIES
3-year-old and mother attacked by bear in Great Smoky Mountains
19-year-old driver shot, killed on 15-501
Wake County HS grad gets 33 college offers, $1.4M in scholarships
Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Pediatric Infectious
Michael Jordan reels in big fish at NC fishing competition
US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020
Alleged Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
Show More
FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old
Wake County sheriff seeks info on rash of N. Raleigh break-ins
Trump goes after Biden in a 12-page statement amid Jan. 6 hearings
What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
Holly Springs passes on Wake County non-discrimination ordinance
More TOP STORIES News