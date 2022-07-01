Arts & Entertainment

ESSENCE Festival descends on New Orleans with celebration of Black culture

NEW ORLEANS -- The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture is back in full force, with tens of thousands of people flooding New Orleans for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It's a celebration of Black music, food, history, and that's barely scratching the surface.

Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the festival Saturday, according to a White House official.

She will take part in a fireside conversation with Emmy-winning actress Keke Palmer, speaking to the most critical issues facing Black women, including the implications of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It will be the largest audience the vice president has addressed since the court's decision last Friday, the official said.

Harris, who spoke at the ESSENCE Festival in 2019, will also meet privately with the leaders of reproductive justice organizations while in New Orleans.

This year is especially unique because The Walt Disney Company is the exclusive entertainment partner and will invite audiences to experience this year's theme: The Power of Joy.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

