New Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson to be sworn in today

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh will formally welcome its new police chief on Thursday.

Estella Patterson will be sworn in at 10 a.m. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

The insignia of the police chief will be pinned to Chief Patterson's uniform by her husband, Lance Patterson.

Former Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown retired effective this month.

Patterson was previously a Deputy Chief with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. She had been a member of CMPD since 1996, serving in several roles, including patrol officer, instructor, division commander, recruitment director, and Internal Affairs commander.

She earned an M.S. in criminal justice from the University of Oklahoma and a B.A. in political science from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. She is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
