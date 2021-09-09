Cumberland County deputies search for driver who ran on foot from traffic stop; passenger shot

EUREKA SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is warning people to stay away from Honeycutt Road and McArthur Road in Eureka Springs overnight as the search continued into Thursday morning for a man who fled on foot during a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Darrell Stephen Hunter of Hope Mills, jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

As Hunter fled, responding officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot or the sound of the vehicle backfiring. As deputies approached the vehicle, they found that the rear passenger sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The passenger, a 31-year-old Hope Mills resident, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, the sheriff's office said.

Another passenger, described as a woman, also fled on foot.

The sheriff's office said the incident began when deputies observed a drug transaction taking place and shortly before 8 p.m., pulled over a Honda SXS1000 utility vehicle near Palm Springs Drive and Honeycutt Road.

K-9 Units, Crime Scene Investigator, and Major Crimes Investigative Unit Detectives responded to the scene. A 10 mm firearm, a bag of marijuana, and a plastic bag of white powdery substance were found, the sheriff's office said..

The sheriff's office is actively searching for Hunter, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, and red socks. He was last seen on Center Street.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Upchurch with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Investigative Unit at (910) 677-5539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

