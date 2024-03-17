New study reveals North Carolina is among the top states with highest growing EV infrastructure

Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville ranked among the top cities with the highest growth in EV infrastructure.

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new study revealed that North Carolina is making strides to become one of the most EV-friendly places to live.

The state ranks fifth in the top 10 states with the highest growing EV infrastructure, according to automotive research site ISeeCars.com.

Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville rank nine out of the ten top cities. Charlotte ranks third.

Greensboro and Winston-Salem however are among the least EV-friendly cities.

In the U.S., there were 3,403 residents per charger in 2022, but that improved to 2,490 residents per charger in 2023.