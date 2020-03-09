Vigil in place to honor 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) -- Tennessee community members gathered to set up a vigil in remembrance of after the tragic case of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
Friday night, investigators found human remains believed to be of Evelyn Boswell.
WJHL reports on Saturday, community members brought dozens of stuffed animals, balloons and flowers around a tree on Muddy Creek Road, near where authorities say remains were found.
"If she is gone, I'm so glad she's not suffering," Sonnie Moore said. "I'm so glad that if that is her, she's not scared. She's not hurt. She's with God, and that's the best protector she has."
A second small vigil was also set up in Evelyn's honor at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.
