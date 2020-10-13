Fayetteville woman arrested in Texas on first-degree murder charge from Sunday shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman has been charged in the shooting death of a 22-year-old last weekend.
Eyonna Roberson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday.
Roberson, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to North Carolina.
Kiana Bryant was shot on the 300 block of Bonnie Street on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. The 22-year-old was declared dead at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between tenants and relatives at the residence, resulting in a shot striking Bryant.
Detectives are now looking for Keidra Amiya Brown. Brown is believed to be a potential witness; she has not been charged with any crime.
