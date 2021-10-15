abc11 troubleshooter

Rocky Mount woman loses $1,000 answering Facebook message from her 'friend'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC woman loses $1,000 trying to get free grant

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scammers are impersonating your friends and government officials on social media -- all to get your money.

A Rocky Mount woman lost $1,000 to this scam and wants to make sure it doesn't happen to others.

The scam starts with a message from one of your friends on Facebook.

"I'm like OK, I have not heard about any grant money," Nancy Belcher said. Curiosity got Belcher's attention, so she responded to the message and was referred to a Facebook page that claims to give free government grants.

Belcher was promised a $95,000 grant. She said that would be just what she needed to "pay off some bills and get myself back on track."

WATCH: 'Buyer protected' used car scam could cost you thousands; here's how to spot it
EMBED More News Videos



Belcher messaged back and forth with the person and was instructed to buy eBay gift cards, scratch the numbers off the back and then send pictures of the card numbers to get the grant money.

Belcher followed the instructions, but she didn't get any grant money. Instead, the person kept asking for more eBay gift cards.

"I kept going on and on until, finally, I was like OK, enough is enough $1,000 is a lot of money to be giving away."

When she never got the grant money, Belcher eventually realized it was all a scam. The original message who she thought was her friend, came from someone who hacked that account.

The tough reality is that Belcher's $1,000 is gone -- once you give the numbers on gift cards to someone that money is spent.

Belcher is speaking up publicly to make sure no one else falls for this scam.

WATCH: Fayetteville woman loses $20,000 after being offered money on social media
EMBED More News Videos

The woman got a message from a friend about an available grant, but a scammer had hacked her friend's account.



"It may sound good, look good, it's not good. So my advice is to be very very careful," she said.

Remember the big red flag that something like this is a scam is if you're ever asked to pay in gift cards. This scam not only happens on Facebook but also through text messages and email.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financerocky mountedgecombe countynash countyncabc11 troubleshooterpersonal financescamsscam
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Two-thirds of rides at NC State Fair still need to pass inspection
1.7M vehicles driving in NC have an unfixed safety recall
Strangers show up to occupied Durham home mistakenly listed for rent
After year-long fight, Troubleshooter helps woman get car title
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 threatens to impact holiday plans for second year
Edgecombe Co. sheriff says mental illness played role in knife attack
LATEST: CDC tells states to be ready to vaccinate children
NC elected officials help build Habitat for Humanity homes in Cary
Bond denied for teen accused of fatal NC high school shooting
Student-run EMS launches at UNC after years of work
Show More
Biden plans to reinstate Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Low-cost Steak Sandwich
Child care centers react to President Biden's plan
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
Boy wins mullet contest, and here's what he did with prize money
More TOP STORIES News