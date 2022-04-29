Raleigh hosts virtual fair housing community conference

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The city of Raleigh hosted a fair housing community conference.This year's theme is place matters-race matters.It's an issue people in our communities are aware of and took a stand on just yesterday when heading to the polls in Cary.The conference Friday is focusing on issues related to housing and discrimination and fair housing rights."We want you to leave encouraged to serve and enhance the lives of individuals and families in our communities and to advocate and take action on behalf of those that are being discriminated against," said Sandra Collins.In the conference NC Budget & Tax Center Executive Director Alexandra Sirota said the history of redlining and segregation have played roles in limit options for minorities to buy and build wealth in communities.Researchers from Berkeley looked into the appraisals of homes that was happening in local governments and compared that data to the sale prices."In NC they found that black-owned properties for tax purposes were assessed at 11-12 percent higher than white-owned properties compared to actual sale prices," said Sirota."Many of the neighborhoods that are being assessed for property tax purposes as having very accelerated growth are communities that have historically been experiencing under investment and I think systemically when local governments are going in they're certainly looking at the ways in which those communities are like to be poised for greater growth over time," she added.She said it's an issue that will need to be carefully monitored moving forward in order to make a real impact on those who are struggling."Homeowners are generating the wealth and benefit of years of home ownership is such a critical part of the work we need to be doing as a state to make sure that every person has access to resources and well-being.," said Sirota.