robbery

Deputies find man suspected in murder of 78-year-old woman at his parents' Robeson County home

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the knife used to stab 78-year-old Anne Davis to death at her Fairmont home.

Investigators said Jonathan Martin Oliver, 27, told them where he tossed the knife used in the homicide. However, investigators have not yet been able to find it.



Oliver has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at 70 Primrose Drive.

Deputies responded to an alarm at that location and found the body of Annie Grace Davis, 78, inside.

Deputies say the motive of the murder appears to be robbery. They said Oliver broke into Davis' home; surveillance cameras caught him roaming around the house dressed in all camouflage.

He was arrested at his parents' home less than a mile away later the same day.

Billy Caulder, Davis' brother, said she was stabbed several times.

He described her as an outgoing person despite dealing with devastating loss in her life.

"She lost her ex husband that she divorced," said Caulder. "Then she remarried and lost him. Lost her two boys. So she's been through a lot in the last few years."

Still, he said, she always made time for her family.

"If I needed anything she was very accommodating to everybody," he said. "That's about all I can tell you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncmurderrobberywoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
3 teens, 6-year-old stole guns from Wilson store, police say
Owner of Durham produce stand seeking arrest of man who robbed him
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News