Baby rescued while wandering near busy Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baby boy wearing no shoes or coat was rescued Tuesday afternoon when he wandered along a busy road in Charlotte.

Two women saw the child, who appeared to be around 1 year old, and immediately jumped out of their car to help.

Renie Kennedy and her daughter Bernadette Ellis ran through the busy street to grab hold of the child and shield him from danger.

"I jumped out the car to run in the street because it looked like the baby was about to go in the street," Ellis told ABC affiliate WSOC. "My instinct was just to pick the baby up. Anybody, you know, the cars were just riding up the street like they didn't even see the baby."

The two women gave the baby a warm blanket and took to social media to try and get help for the youngster.

It turns out a witness called 911 earlier to say a baby was left behind while two people were fighting.

Police arrived at the scene and helped the women make sure the baby was safe and comfortable.

"I have nine grandkids," Kennedy said. "I guess it was just that motherly instinct, that grandmother instinct, to go live (on Facebook) to see if anyone knows who this baby is?"

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it had arrested one person in the case, but did not reveal that person's identity, relationship to the baby, or charges.
