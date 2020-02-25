Body believed to belong to man missing for more than 2 months found in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body has been found during the search for a Person County man who went missing more than two months ago.
Daniel "Danny" Holt, 75, and his dog Chunky were last seen December 20, 2019. The pair were seen walking away from their home on Shiloh Church Road.
Person County investigators spent months searching for Holt, who reportedly had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
On Tuesday, a person living in the Woodsdale community found a cellphone in a field. Investigators determined that the cellphone belonged to Holt.
Crews began searching the area where the cellphone was found.
Just before noon Tuesday, crews located a body believed to be Holt.
The remains have been sent to experts for identification, but the Person County Sheriff's Office said it believes the remains will be positively identified as Holt.
