Family & Parenting

Body believed to belong to man missing for more than 2 months found in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body has been found during the search for a Person County man who went missing more than two months ago.

Daniel "Danny" Holt, 75, and his dog Chunky were last seen December 20, 2019. The pair were seen walking away from their home on Shiloh Church Road.

Person County investigators spent months searching for Holt, who reportedly had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

On Tuesday, a person living in the Woodsdale community found a cellphone in a field. Investigators determined that the cellphone belonged to Holt.

Crews began searching the area where the cellphone was found.

Just before noon Tuesday, crews located a body believed to be Holt.

The remains have been sent to experts for identification, but the Person County Sheriff's Office said it believes the remains will be positively identified as Holt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingperson countyroxboronchuman remains foundmissing manalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner man dies after wife is accused of beating him with bat
Goldsboro police search for 'armed and dangerous' man
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Fayetteville man dies after being hit in pedestrian crash
Raleigh man could be linked to as many as 17 fast food robberies
Democrats likely to take aim at Sanders in SC debate
David Ayres declared an honorary North Carolinian
Show More
Minivan totaled in crash on US 64 in Apex
The 411: Cary Wegman's opening in August
Temperatures Continue Climbing
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
Video shows dark side of the moon
More TOP STORIES News