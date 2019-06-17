Family & Parenting

Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial

We recently introduced you to an adorable father-son duo having a full-on conversation about the finale of the TV show "Empire."

Well now, stand-up comedian DJ Pryor and 19-month-old Baby Kingston are already getting endorsement deals.

The restaurant chain, Denny's, noticed their wildly viral video, and this weekend they starred in their Father's Day commercial.

Dad has taken his comedy show all over the country, and says he's now considering adding Baby Kingston to his routine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingviral videobig talkersfather's dayu.s. & worldcommercial ad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
UNC Children's Hospital pausing complex heart surgeries after report
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
Taste This: Al's Burger Shack serves best burger in the country
Second mom accuses Knightdale teacher of inappropriately touching daughter
Troubleshooter: Unlicensed contractor facing new charges in Chatham Co.
UNC football player goes public about his battle with depression
Show More
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
Home intruder gets $175k bond after boy with machete thwarted him
Ducks crossing road caused 5-car crash on I-40 in Durham, police say
Former NC State star arrested in hit-and-run death
Harvard rescinds Parkland grad's admission over racist comments
More TOP STORIES News