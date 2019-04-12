Free events in Fayetteville for children with Down syndrome

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A well-known program for children with Down syndrome in Raleigh is spreading its wings and holding events in Fayetteville.Gigi's Playhouse is hosting free events on April 12 and May 11 for children with Down syndrome up to age 5.Children and their families will be guided through activities focused on music, language development, motor skills and engagement with the other children.Gigi's Playhouse says its goal is to empower people with Down syndrome and their families to reach their highest potential.The program uses a research-based curriculum in helping children improve their literacy, math skills, gross and fine motor skills, and self-esteem.The events will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fayetteville Christian Church, 4308 Rosehill Rd, Fayetteville.