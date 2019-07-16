Family & Parenting

Huggies displays dads on diaper boxes for first time

In a momentous occasion, Huggies is featuring dads on its diaper packaging for the first time ever.

The company came up with seven box designs, and three of the Special Delivery diaper boxes feature men front and center with babies.

The new premium diaper line touts plant-based ingredients.

They come in black boxes and started hitting shelves this month.

The company says dads have an important role in the family, and they want to make sure dads are equally celebrated.
