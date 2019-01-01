FAMILY & PARENTING

Meet the first 2019 babies born at Fort Bragg

Easton Kiss is the first 2019 baby born at Fort Bragg.

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
The first baby born in 2019 on Fort Bragg arrived 57 minutes after the clock struck 12.

Easton Kiss was born early Tuesday morning at 12:57 a.m. at Womack Army Medical Center.

He weighed 7 pounds and is the son Air Force Capt. Brandon Kiss and his wife, Rebecca.



Several hours later, a couple welcomed the first baby girl born at Womack in 2019.

Maci Mixon was born at 11:11 a.m. to Christine Mixon and her husband. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
