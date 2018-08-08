U.S. & WORLD

Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

A Maryland woman discovered the hard way that eating a poppy seed bagel carries serious consequences.

Elizabeth Eden says she was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates.

Poppy seeds come from the opium poppy plant.

The seeds contain trace amounts of opiates and can cause a false positive.

"And I said well can you test me again, and I ate a poppy seed bagel for breakfast and she said no, you've been reported to the state," says Eden.

The test result meant Eden's daughter had to stay in the hospital for five days while her mother was assigned a caseworker.

After acknowledging the bagel defense, the caseworker closed Eden's file.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldopioidsbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Elderly men escape nursing home and run off to metal music festival
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' reaches $301,363
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fayetteville diaper bank helps homeless veteran moms
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Back-to-school countdown checklist
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
Elderly men escape nursing home and run off to metal music festival
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Show More
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
Exclusive: Family of murder victim speaks after parole of killer announced
Spill dumps 5,025 gallons of wastewater into Franklin County creek
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
More News