Family & Parenting

Nash County deputies surprise family in need with Christmas gifts

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Sheriff's Office deputies spread some holiday cheer on Christmas Eve.

When Sheriff Keith Stone learned a family was living in a shed, he said he wanted to do something special for them during the holiday season.

Deputies and Santa dropped by for a surprise visit to the mom and her four boys, bringing toys for the children.

The mother, Ashley Baker, said she didn't think she would be able to give her kids Christmas gifts this year because the family has been going through a tough time.

"We lost our home and I lost my job," Baker said. "It's been very, very stressful, but we're making it."

Baker said she loved seeing her boys smiling and happy after the surprise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnash countychristmas giftholidayhomelesschristmas evedonations
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family forced out by Hurricane Florence home for holidays
Durham Bojangles' robbed, manager's vehicle stolen
Researchers genetically improve NC Christmas trees
LIST: Festive holiday light displays in our area
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Nash County Sheriff calls new spending directive 'sabotage'
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Show More
Internal police investigation launched after Rapper DaBaby cited for pot
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
Falling catfish shatters NC woman's windshield
Volunteers pass out teddy bears to hospital patients
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
More TOP STORIES News