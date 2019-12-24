Nash County deputies surprise family in need with Christmas gifts

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Sheriff's Office deputies spread some holiday cheer on Christmas Eve.When Sheriff Keith Stone learned a family was living in a shed, he said he wanted to do something special for them during the holiday season.Deputies and Santa dropped by for a surprise visit to the mom and her four boys, bringing toys for the children.The mother, Ashley Baker, said she didn't think she would be able to give her kids Christmas gifts this year because the family has been going through a tough time."We lost our home and I lost my job," Baker said. "It's been very, very stressful, but we're making it."Baker said she loved seeing her boys smiling and happy after the surprise.