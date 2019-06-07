New Jersey woman celebrates 110th birthday with family party, call from governor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Mary Gibson was born when William Howard Taft was president, back on June 6, 1909. But that means the New Jersey resident celebrated her 110th birthday Thursday, making her a member of the group lovingly known as supercentenarians.And all sorts of well-known people sent Gibson their well-wishes.She let her daughters have the honor of blowing out the candles at her party.She's been -- and still is -- in good shape."She said, 'Walking is good for you,'" daughter Loretta Lee said. "She always walked and she always made us walk."And she always makes time for her bestie, Miss Lucy, a kid to Gibson at the age of 100."I think she's wonderful, I really do," Lucy Johnson said. "I see her every day, and I talk with her every day."Gibson said she has no secrets to a long life to share, but her girls say she always ate and fed her four kids healthy meals -- and she exercised as long as they can remember.She also has a loving family that cares deeply for her, including 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren."We have monthly birthday parties where we recognize everyone's birthday, and she never misses one," Peace Care Administrator Thomas Sheehy said.And she received a special call, with birthday wishes coming from Governor Phil Murphy.