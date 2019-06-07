Family & Parenting

New Jersey woman celebrates 110th birthday with family party, call from governor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Mary Gibson was born when William Howard Taft was president, back on June 6, 1909. But that means the New Jersey resident celebrated her 110th birthday Thursday, making her a member of the group lovingly known as supercentenarians.

And all sorts of well-known people sent Gibson their well-wishes.

She let her daughters have the honor of blowing out the candles at her party.

She's been -- and still is -- in good shape.

"She said, 'Walking is good for you,'" daughter Loretta Lee said. "She always walked and she always made us walk."

And she always makes time for her bestie, Miss Lucy, a kid to Gibson at the age of 100.

"I think she's wonderful, I really do," Lucy Johnson said. "I see her every day, and I talk with her every day."

Gibson said she has no secrets to a long life to share, but her girls say she always ate and fed her four kids healthy meals -- and she exercised as long as they can remember.

She also has a loving family that cares deeply for her, including 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

"We have monthly birthday parties where we recognize everyone's birthday, and she never misses one," Peace Care Administrator Thomas Sheehy said.

And she received a special call, with birthday wishes coming from Governor Phil Murphy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingjersey cityhudson countybirthday
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to claim lunch money left in child's account
23-year-old woman killed in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
Michael Jordan donates $1.1M to North Carolina high school
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off NC coast after being swept away
Show More
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
4-year-old raises nearly $500 in honor of girl with brain cancer
Granger Smith's son, 3, dies in drowning accident
Durham man arrested in connection to triple murder in California, officials say
Olympic champion, 41 and mom of 4, wants one more dive at gold
More TOP STORIES News