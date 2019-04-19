Family & Parenting

Mom getting blasted for making birthday party-goers give up Build-A-Bears to daughter

Mom reportedly demands children give up Build-A-Bears to daughter at party. Nydia Han has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on April 17, 2019.

A mom is getting blasted on social media over what she allegedly did at her six-year-old daughter's Build-A-Bear birthday party.

Eight children were invited to a party and according to a story shared on Reddit, the mom who hosted, demanded that all the young party guests give the stuffed animals they made to her daughter, the birthday girl instead of taking them home.

According to the Reddit user, several kids burst into tears.

The Twitter-sphere is pretty united on this one, expressing outrage at the mom who hosted--tweeting things like - "I Am ANGRY at this" and "her mom will also probably pay someone else to take her S.A.T's and Photoshop her pictures to a rowing team."

But one person who claims she used to run a Build-A-Bear says she "had two parties where parents did the exact same terrible thing."
