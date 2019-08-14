Family & Parenting

State agencies opt out of Cooper's order promising paid parental leave

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 59,000 state employees will become eligible for up to eight weeks of paid parental leave on September 1. It is part of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order but several state agencies are opting out, denying the benefit to their employees.

The Department of Labor and the Office of State Treasurer have both opted out while the Department of Insurance, State Education Lottery, the Community College System Office and the UNC System Office are still evaluating the option.

"It shouldn't matter whether you work in the department of public instruction or department of labor. State employees absent a reasonable justification should receive the same level of benefit," said Jessica Holmes, Chairwoman Wake County Board of Commissioners.



Holmes was outspoken about the NCDOL's decision, she spoke with ABC11 about her concerns.

"Many local governments across North Carolina including Wake County have passed paid-parental-leave policies and we expect state leaders to follow suit," Holmes said.

ABC11 questioned state leaders on the matter. We found out that the directive is mandatory for state agencies under the governor's oversight, but the NCDOL isn't one of them. The Department of Human Resources sent the following statement.

"Per Executive Order 95, state departments, agencies, boards or commissions under the Governor's oversight must offer Paid Parental Leave. In section 7d of the Executive Order, state entities not subject to the Governor's oversight are encouraged, but not required to comply with the Executive Order," Elain Darby, NCDHR.

Still, that wasn't the reason it gave as to why it opted out of paid parental leave. The NCDOL sent ABC11 the following statement:

"The NCDOL opted out because the commissioner simply feels that there are sufficient leave programs already available to state employees to address such absences," Delores Quesenberry, Director Communications, NCDOL.

The governor's executive order offers up to eight weeks of paid leave. Agencies that have opted out can later opt-in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingraleighnchealthparentingexecutive orderroy cooper
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Detention officer charged for selling tobacco to inmates
Riding scooters while drunk: A loophole in the law?
NCDOT to lay off hundreds of workers
Teacher plans to adopt former student with special needs
Nicholas Sparks in Raleigh for defamation lawsuit
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Show More
Get paid $1,000 to watch 25 hours of 'Friends'
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Raleigh contractor owed $7,000 says he got refund runaround
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
More TOP STORIES News