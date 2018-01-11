Sweet sibling moment: Brother rocks sick baby sister

"I hate when my babies get sick!" mom Danielle Davis wrote on Instagram after capturing the moment. She added that Clara was getting tested for RSV, strep throat and the flu.
Three days later, though, she said that the 1-year-old was feeling "100% better."
Davis posts often on her Instagram page about their life in Louisiana, as well as about Clara's condition. Clara has achondroplasia, which the National Institutes of Health defines as the most common type of short-limbed dwarfism.
"Never underestimate someone who is a little different from you. Clara will do big things in her life, just like you or me, she will just find her own way of doing them!" she wrote on Dwarfism Awareness Day.