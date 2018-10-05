FAMILY & PARENTING

Utah toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash his parents were saving

EMBED </>More Videos

A Utah couple lost more than $1,000 they were saving for football season tickets after their toddler got his hands on the cash.

Eyewitness News
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah --
A Utah couple lost more than $1,000 they were saving for football season tickets after their toddler got his hands on the cash.

The Belnap family saved all year to buy tickets for the University of Utah football season and finally had enough.

When the white envelope with the $1,060 disappeared, they started frantically searching for it.

It turns out the culprit was their 2-year-old son Leo. The toddler destroyed it all in their shredding machine.



Leo's parents said even though they were upset, they couldn't help but laugh at the situation.

"Most people they say, 'Oh, a kid drew crayon on the wall or something,'"Ben Belnap said. "I've never heard of a kid shredding a grand."

They are planning to send the shredded bills to Washington, D.C., and have been told they may be able to get it replaced -- but the process could take up to two years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyparentingfootballlost moneytoddlerUtah
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
Family honors final wishes of 5-year-old who wrote own obituary before cancer death
PHOTOS: Wilson Fire and Rescue celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in Raleigh 'cold medicine murder case' pleads guilty
Kavanaugh latest: Senators vote 51-49 to move forward on Supreme Court vote
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Family, friends prepare to say goodbye to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
38-year-old woman shot while stopped at red light in Durham
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications
What's on the menu for the 2018 NC State Fair
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Show More
Urban Axes brings unique sport to Durham
Greensboro waitress helps struggling mom at Olive Garden
WakeMed North offers free flu shots, screenings for women
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Tom Hardy brings star power to Fayetteville for special screening of 'Venom'
More News