FAMILY & PARENTING

Wake County Boy Scout leads project to build town's first outdoor basketball court

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Boy Scout leads project to build town's first outdoor basketball court

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
J.D. Minor, a 15-year-old Boy Scout from Fuquay Varina, is trying to earn the highest rank in scouting, the Eagle.

In order to earn this Eagle badge, he must do a project that benefits his community.

As a teen who loves basketball, he decided he would build an outdoor basketball court for the town.

This isn't just any court though, it would be the only outdoor court in the town.

"We hadn't thought about it before and I get to talking to people," said Minor. "We want to go play basketball on a holiday, gyms are closed, community centers are closed. There's no place if you don't have a hoop in your driveway. So, it became more and more apparent that Fuquay doesn't have one," he said.

Minor got the idea two years ago and along the way, he has learned how to fundraise and present to potential corporate sponsors and the town.

He has raised $22,000 of his $27,000 goal and is expected to break ground at South Park on Main Street in Fuquay-Varina in April.

The town partnered with Minor on the project and said the basketball courts were in their five-year plan.

Minor pushed the plan to the forefront with his Eagle Scout project.

Minor will build all the benches and install the landscaping around the basketball court to earn his badge. Building the basketball court turned into a side project outside of the Eagle Scout project due to the size of the project, but, Minor is very close to reaching his goal which his entire community will benefit from.

Minor offers this advice for anyone tackling a big goal: "Have a good team of people that will keep you accountable and nothing is too small for anybody!"

For more info click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyboy scoutswake county newsWake CountyFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News