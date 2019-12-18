Family & Parenting

Tennessee woman learns she's pregnant 9 days before giving birth

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- A Tennessee woman received a surprise early Christmas present - a healthy baby boy.

Lauren Chalk found out shortly before Thanksgiving that she was pregnant...and 38 weeks along!

Chalk has polycystic ovary syndrome, which causes her to have irregular menstrual cycles. That's why she didn't know she was pregnant.

"Given the history of miscarriages that I had, I would think that I was pregnant before then take the pregnancy test and it would be negative. So I think that I just would self consciously think 'Well it's not going to be true anyway'," she told WHBQ-TV.

Baby Wyatt was born December 2nd.

Chalk calls her son "the best Christmas gift since Jesus."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtennesseeparentingchildrenbirthbabypregnancyfamilypregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Erica Parsons' father pleads guilty to murder
Get your Christmas presents wrapped and help homeless pets
Firefighters volunteer to repair bicycles in Durham
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Ring to use security app to find missing children
CDC: Bacteria outbreak linked to pet store puppies
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Family of missing mom, newborn speak out
21 displaced days before Christmas in Fayetteville apartment fire
Wake teachers to get emergency pay raise
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News