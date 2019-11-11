For more than 70 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation as a way to reach out to children and families in need during the holiday season. Join us as we continue this tradition with the World's Ultimate Toy Drive. Our relationship with Toys for Tots began in 1947 when Walt Disney and his animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.
Join the World's Ultimate Toy Drive. From now through December 15, 2019, donate a new, unwrapped toy at shopDisney.com or at a U.S. Disney store and Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots. For more information or to donate visit ToysForTots.org/Holiday.
World's Ultimate Toy Drive: Donate November 11 - December 15, 2019
