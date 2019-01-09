STYLE & FASHION

Baby Chanco goes viral for her luxurious locks, becomes hair model

She was born with it, baby. A 1-year-old from Japan is mesmerizing Instagram with her thick, gorgeous, voluminous, full head of hair.

Her Instagram account is called "Baby Chanco," and it's her mom's ode to her little girl's amazing coif. The account is her "hair diary", documenting the little cutie's hair milestones.



Photos show the way her voluminous locks shine and sway in the wind, and how her hair is perfect for accessories.

Baby Chanco and her gorgeous head of hair have drawn in more than 100,000 Instagram followers.



The toddler also gets haircuts, which her mom calls "thinning out," to lighten it up a bit.


One of the most liked photos shows Baby Chanco in a baby carrier, but all you can see is her hair.

She recently starred in a Pantene ad and her own digital movie, "The Hairy Tale", according to People magazine.



Her mother said she has no plans to cut her daughter's hair anytime soon.
