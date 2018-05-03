STYLE & FASHION

$168 ripped jeans little more than shreds of fabric

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to denim, ripped jeans are in, but one brand is taking it to a whole new level. (KABC)

When it comes to denim, ripped jeans are in, but one brand is taking it to a whole new level.

A company called Carmar has come out with "extreme cut-out jeans," and the Internet is going crazy over them.

People can't believe how revealing the pants are, leaving little to the imagination.

You might not believe how much the shreds of denim cost: $168.

Carmar describes the jeans as "relax fit."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashion
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News