2 killed, 1 injured in deadly Cumberland County crash

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and another injured after a serious crash Tuesday evening in Cumberland County.

The Highway Patrol told ABC11 that a blue pickup carrying two people was pulling out from a stop sign on East Reeves Bridge Road in Linden when another pickup traveling down McBryde Street hit and killed them.

The driver of that truck was taken to a hospital.

People living in the area told ABC11 that this intersection is accident-prone and they want measures taken to try to avoid these tragedies.

"I'd like to see, just the DOT or state or somebody come out here and put rumble strips down, stop a hair, or put us an extra couple signs out there," said Linden resident Britten O'Quinn. "You cannot see those stops unless you know what's there. This place has grown up; a lot more people out here in this area now, and they're not familiar with these roads. They run right through this intersection."

Investigators said the driver who struck the blue pickup was speeding.

Charges against that driver are pending.