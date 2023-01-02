Man dies after losing control, crashing into creek in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man lost control of his car and crashed Sunday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man lost control of his car and crashed Sunday morning.

Police say 61-year-old Eric Brandon lost control of his vehicle sometime after 10:00 a.m. while traveling on Galatia Church Road. Brandon's car struck a culvert before landing upside down in a small creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.