1 dead, 2 injured in Johnston County crash

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Wendell Sunday evening.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Lake Wendell Road near Buffalo Road. According to NCSHP, the driver of a Ford Mustang crossed the centerline and hit a minivan with a mother and daughter inside. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother and daughter in the mini van were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials said they believe speed was factor in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.