Fatal motorcycle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Chapel Hill.First responders arrived at the intersection of West Franklin and Mallette Street a little after 2:30 p.m. where they said a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.Two people in the SUV, the driver and a passenger, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Chapel Hill Police Department.Police did not provide the identity of those involved in the crash.