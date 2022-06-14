7 personalized Father's Day gifts he'll love

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
1. A Dozen Reasons I Love You Dad - $40.00
Tell your dad why you love him with customizable messages of love that'll let dad know exactly why he's the best.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
2. My Town Personalized Puzzle - $54.99
Is your dad the puzzle master? Let him piece together his favorite spot with this "My Town" puzzle from National Geographic! Each jigsaw is custom-made by using US Geological Survey (USGS) mapping to digitally stitch together an address of your choosing to create a detailed puzzle map.
Image credit: National Geographic
3. Mega Dad Comic Book - $40.00
Its a bird! It's a plane! It's your dad! This custom hard-cover book incorporates your kid's name and the Mega Dad of your choice into a heroic adventure.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
4. Home Team Baseball Game - $68.00
For the dad that roots for the home team, this baseball game will let him play ball with his favorite MLB team. This item is handcrafted by a by husband and wife team from St. Louis and is built to last for generations.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
5. Personalized Men's Bracelet- $46.72
This personalized bracelet features a handsomely braided band that can be adorned with any text you like.
Image credit: ForeverMy
6. Personalized Pet-Family Blanket - $148.00
For the dad who loves his furbabies, look no further than this adorable pet-family blanket.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
7. Nixplay Smart Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame - $159.00
Dad will never miss another moment with this smart digital photo frame. Fill it with your favorite moments and update it new memories as they are made for a gift that keeps on giving.
Image credit: Nixplay