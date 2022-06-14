Father's Day

7 personalized Father's Day gifts he'll love

Looking for a unique Father's Day gift that will feel unique and personal to him? Here are 7 unique personalized gifts that will feel like they were made just for him.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

1. A Dozen Reasons I Love You Dad - $40.00


Tell your dad why you love him with customizable messages of love that'll let dad know exactly why he's the best.


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

2. My Town Personalized Puzzle - $54.99


Is your dad the puzzle master? Let him piece together his favorite spot with this "My Town" puzzle from National Geographic! Each jigsaw is custom-made by using US Geological Survey (USGS) mapping to digitally stitch together an address of your choosing to create a detailed puzzle map.


Image credit: National Geographic

3. Mega Dad Comic Book - $40.00


Its a bird! It's a plane! It's your dad! This custom hard-cover book incorporates your kid's name and the Mega Dad of your choice into a heroic adventure.


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

4. Home Team Baseball Game - $68.00


For the dad that roots for the home team, this baseball game will let him play ball with his favorite MLB team. This item is handcrafted by a by husband and wife team from St. Louis and is built to last for generations.


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

5. Personalized Men's Bracelet- $46.72


This personalized bracelet features a handsomely braided band that can be adorned with any text you like.


Image credit: ForeverMy

6. Personalized Pet-Family Blanket - $148.00


For the dad who loves his furbabies, look no further than this adorable pet-family blanket.


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

7. Nixplay Smart Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame - $159.00


Dad will never miss another moment with this smart digital photo frame. Fill it with your favorite moments and update it new memories as they are made for a gift that keeps on giving.


Image credit: Nixplay
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkhoustonphiladelphiaraleighlos angelesgift ideaslast minute giftsshop localishfather's dayfather's day techonline shopping
FATHER'S DAY
Best Father's Day Gifts for All Dads
Special Father's Day includes a spot in the Olympics for Garner grad
Avent wishes late dad was here to see NC State's CWS run
New additions make for extra special Father's Day in Triangle
TOP STORIES
Baby emu runs again thanks to NC animal sanctuary
HVAC technicians in demand as dangerous heat sets in
Life for 'How to Murder Your Husband' author in spouse death
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Arrest made in downtown Raleigh credit union robbery
Yellowstone closes after 'unprecedented' rain washes out roads
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, conflicting reasons given
Show More
Triangle cooling centers open as dangerous heat sets in
Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at zoo
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Are public safety departments prepared for summer spike in 911 calls?
More TOP STORIES News