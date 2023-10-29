Fayetteville fire forces residents from apartments

Fire officials say smoke was found coming from a unit on the third floor.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after an apartment fire in Fayetteville forced multiple people of their homes.

Crews responded to the three-story complex on Bunce Road and Cliffdale Road around 1:23 a.m.

They say crews found a kitchen fire that was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

The power had to be turned off to multiple units due to water damage from the sprinklers.

Officials say Red Cross is helping multiple residents because of that damage.

No one was hurt.

The cost of damages are estimated to be around $15,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.