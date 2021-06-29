New area code coming to Fayetteville: Here's why you don't need to change phone numbers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new zip code coming to Fayetteville.The North Carolina Utilities Commission approved an overlay to provide area code relief for the 910 zone. This includes cities such as Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville.The North American Numbering Plan Administrator forecasted that new accounts for the 910 area would be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023 without area code relief.Customers who already have an area code of 910 can keep their telephone number.The new overlay area code will be 472.More detailed information will be given to customers by their local telecommunications provider.