Fayetteville arrest man in connection with October bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a First Citizens Bank in Fayetteville last month.Detectives arrested Percy Dewayne Whitley, 50, of the 100 block of Fleishman Street. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.The incident happened October 11 when a robber who appeared to be a man dressed as a woman walked into the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Ramsey Street and Law Road around 1 p.m.Whitley was arrested October 31 without incident in Fayetteville.He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $60,000.00 secured bond.