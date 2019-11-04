Fayetteville arrest man in connection with October bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a First Citizens Bank in Fayetteville last month.

Detectives arrested Percy Dewayne Whitley, 50, of the 100 block of Fleishman Street. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

The incident happened October 11 when a robber who appeared to be a man dressed as a woman walked into the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Ramsey Street and Law Road around 1 p.m.

Whitley was arrested October 31 without incident in Fayetteville.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $60,000.00 secured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyarrestbank robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
$4M worth of psychedelic drug found in Wake Forest home
Community rallies as Cary girl hit by car clings to life
Affordable housing bond in Durham: What you need to know
Wife of Iran hostage reflects on standoff's 40th anniversary
SUV linked to deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Durham, police say
Former UNC Board chairman Smith to step off board entirely
Show More
Fayetteville leaders discuss ban on roosters in city limits
Raleigh painting fire hydrants yellow -- and that will save you money
Fayetteville police looking for 3 men involved in Halloween murder
Pilot reported autopilot issues before crash at Umstead Park
Hundreds of Okla. inmates released in largest commutation in US history
More TOP STORIES News