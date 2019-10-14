Man dressed as woman robbed Fayetteville bank, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are trying to identify the person who robbed a First Citizens Bank in Fayetteville on Friday.

Fayetteville Police Department said the robber appears to be a man dressed as a woman.

He walked into the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Ramsey Street and Law Road around 1 p.m. Police arrived within minutes, but the suspect had already ran off.

Anyone with information about who the robbery is should call Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.
