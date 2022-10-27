Fayetteville City Council approves funding for Civil War museum

The funding will go toward North Carolina Civil War and Reconstruction History Center which will be located on Arsenal Avenue near downtown.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A civil war museum in Fayetteville is getting closer to becoming reality.

North Carolina Civil War and Reconstruction History Center will be located on Arsenal Avenue near downtown.

On Monday, the city council voted to contribute 6.6 million dollars to the center. One of the stipulations of the vote is how the story of the civil war will be told.

"We all have to trust each other that the real stories and the hard stories will be told and I have to give credit to the city council and the board that has done this because they have been at the table for the better part of two years to iron out the details and make sure we don't make a mistake with this," council member Kathy Jensen said.

Once completed the museum will be run by the state, but the city will get a seat on the board.