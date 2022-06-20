Traffic

15-year-old driver loses control, careens through 2 yards, slams into parked cars, damages houses

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old driving with two other young people in the car, crashed a car into multiple cars and damaged two houses Monday.

The crashes happened on Candlewood Drive in west Fayetteville.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was speeding around a corner in a neighborhood road when they lost control and went into a yard, crashing into a car parked in a driveway. That collision sent the car into the house's garage.

Then, the teen kept going into a second yard, this time driving right through a closed garage door and crashing into a car parked inside that garage.

There's no word on any injuries in the crashes or what specific charges the teen will face following the crashes.
