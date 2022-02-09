2 persons of interest sought for information in death of 15-year-old in Fayetteville

Officials initially responded to the shooting on November 29 at a shopping center parking lot off S. Reilly Road. First responders were unable to save the victim.
Family later identified the victim as Xae'vion Thornton, a sophomore student at nearby Westover High School.
SEE ALSO: Memorial grows outside mini mart where 15-year-old Fayetteville teen was gunned down
The first person of interest, 20-year-old Dywoun Ford from Fayetteville, was reportedly also shot in the same incident. Ford was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they tried multiple times to question Ford after his release from the hospital, but they have thus far been unsuccessful.
Officers said a man known as "KD" is the second person of interest with possible information on the shooting, though detectives have not determined his identity.
Neither individual is charged with a crime, and detectives say they only believe Ford and "KD" have information helpful for the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting, the location of the two persons of interest or "KD's" real name are asked to notify the Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).