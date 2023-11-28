40-year-old Fayetteville man identified as victim of deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened Monday.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Jossiel Rodriguez-Perez, 40, of Fayetteville, died after the shooting, which happened just after 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Smith Road.

Rodriguez-Perez died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Deputies at the scene of the deadly shooting on Smith Street. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.