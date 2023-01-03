Man facing charges after woman killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges in a deadly crash that killed a woman in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville police identified and charged Christopher Fields for the death of 50-year-old Rhonda Ashford.

The crash took place on Monday night on Langdon Street at about 8 p.m., according to police.

Fields, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving on a revoked/suspended license.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).