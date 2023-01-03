Woman killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed Monday evening in a crash in Fayetteville, police said.

It happened in the 400 block of Langdon Street about 8 p.m., police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as Rhonda Ashford, 50.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit continues investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.