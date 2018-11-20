Fayetteville family continues to search for answers during holiday weekend

While many of us are getting excited for a long holiday weekend, one Fayetteville family is still searching for justice and answers 13 years later.Each year Creg Johnson's family hands out flyers and hopes that someone will come forward.Johnson was shot and killed on November 19, 2005, inside the Line Up Barbershop where he worked on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. Police found him the next day.Since then, police have not made any arrests.Johnson's family, friends and Fayetteville detectives have gone door to door handing out flyers with Johnson's picture and information about the case."The community needs to know that a murderer is still somewhere among us and that person needs to be brought to justice," said Vernice Thomas, Johnson's uncle.They said they hope to jog someone's memory."Somebody knows what happened and we're hoping they come forward. Anything to help," said Capt. Samuel Oates with the Fayetteville Police Department.There is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.If you have any information you can call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1856 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.