2 children, 1 adult saved from second story of burning Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children and an adult are in critical condition following a large house fire in Fayetteville.
The fire sparked overnight Wednesday into Thursday at a home on Christina Street.
The three people were trapped inside the burning building, so firefighters forced their way into a second story window. They were able to grab the three people and rush them to the hospital.
A fourth person was inside the home when the fire started. They were able to make it out on their own.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.