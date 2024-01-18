WATCH LIVE

2 children, 1 adult saved from second story of burning Fayetteville home

Thursday, January 18, 2024 3:43PM
2 children, 1 adult saved from second story of burning Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children and an adult are in critical condition following a large house fire in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children and an adult are in critical condition following a large house fire in Fayetteville.

The fire sparked overnight Wednesday into Thursday at a home on Christina Street.

The three people were trapped inside the burning building, so firefighters forced their way into a second story window. They were able to grab the three people and rush them to the hospital.

A fourth person was inside the home when the fire started. They were able to make it out on their own.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
