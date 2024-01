Pedestrian hit, killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night.

The crash happened on Gillespie Street near Snowhill Road. Troopers said a man was walking with his bike when he fell into the road and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All Northbound lanes of Gillespie St/ US Hwy 301 are closed for investigation.