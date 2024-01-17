Fayetteville driver charged in Bragg Boulevard crash that killed pedestrian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash is facing numerous charges, Fayetteville Police said Wednesday.

Police said the Jan. 11 crash in the 3000 block of Bragg Boulevard left 59-year-old Rex Smith Jr., of Fayetteville, dead.

He died at the scene.

FPD said Wednesday that the driver was later identified as Cierra Holliday, 30, of Fayetteville.

Cierra Holliday Fayetteville Police Department

She was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failing to decrease speed to avoid a collision, and expired registration.

Holliday was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She made bail on a $20,000 secured bond and was released.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

